Orgullo Murciano Bandera Murcia Flag Messy Bun Headband Tote Bag

Orgullo Murciano diseño con bandera de Murcia sobre cinta del pelo que muestra orgullo Murciano y amor por Murcia Design with the Murcian flag over a messy bun and headband that shows Murcian pride and love for Murcia 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.