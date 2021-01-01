From mexico y dise os mexicanos

Orgullo Mexicano Bandera Mexico Flag Messy Bun Headband Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Orgullo Mexicano diseño con bandera de Mexico sobre cinta del pelo que muestra orgullo Mexicano y amor por Mexico Design with the Mexican flag over a messy bun and headband that shows Mexican pride and love for Mexico 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com