Castor & Pollux ORGANIX Organic Small Breed Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag + Castor & Pollux Organix Organic Peanut Butter Flavor Cookies D
Give your small furry friend the high-quality nutrition he needs! Each purchase comes with Castor & Pollux ORGANIX Organic Small Breed Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag & Castor & Pollux Organix Organic Peanut Butter Flavor Cookies Dog Treats, 12-oz bag. Castor & Pollux ORGANIX Organic Small Breed Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is cooked with love in the USA with responsibly raised, organic, free-range chicken as the very first ingredient. The chicken is raised without added growth hormones or antibiotics and the produce is grown without synthetic fertilizers or chemical pesticides. And you can have peace of mind knowing that this recipe is completely free from GMOs and artificial preservatives, flavors and colors. This kibble also contains guaranteed levels of probiotics and prebiotic fiber to help support healthy digestion. And since this dog food is made without grains, it’s also a great option for dogs with sensitive tummies. Castor & Pollux Organic Dog Cookies are ideal for training, rewarding good behavior, or because your dog has perfected giving you "that look". These all-natural treats feature 95% organic ingredients including organic free-range chicken as the #1 ingredient. They’re easy to break, yet nice and crunchy.t