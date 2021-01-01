Mamma Chia Organic Vitality Squeeze Snack, Strawberry Banana, 8 Count (Pack of 2)

Contains 16 - 3.5oz Strawberry Banana Chia Squeeze Vitality Snacks Each pouch contains 1200mg of Omega-3, 4g of Dietary Fiber, and 2g of Complete Protein No Added Sugar: There is absolutely no added sugar or artificial sweeteners Quality Ingredients: All of our products are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan, Gluten Free, and Kosher With the superfood power of organic chia and no added sugar, Chia Squeeze is a satisfying anytime snack that naturally provides the vitality to power your soul’s purpose, Perfect for lunchboxes, gym bags, yoga totes and backpacks