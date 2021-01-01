Napa Valley Naturals Organic Lemon Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil

This smooth and buttery extra virgin olive oil is made with organic olives from the Mediterranean. Infused with lemon, it brings a delicious citrus flavor to dishes like shrimp scampi, chicken piccata and steamed artichokes. Once a roadside produce stand in the heart of Californias wine country, Napa Valley Naturals has evolved over the years into a line of premium oils, vinegars and dressings that are made using only the best ingredients from the finest orchards and fields around the world. Poured and packaged in eye-catching wine bottles, these products have become the industry gold standard for taste.