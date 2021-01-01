The Bean Coffee Company Organic Indonesian Blend, Medium Dark Roast, Ground, 16-Ounce Bag

Indonesian Blend medium dark roast contains a bold, robust flavor Medium Dark Roast coffees have a rich, dark color; bold in flavor with slight bittersweet aftertaste and smooth finish Certified Organic by CCOF and USDA; 100% Arabica beans roasted in the USA; one individual 16-ounce bag Coffee beans are hand roasted in small batches to ensure the freshest coffee possible Store coffee in an airtight container away from light, heat, and moisture; 2 tablespoons of fresh ground coffee per 6-ounce filtered water