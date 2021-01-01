These pyjama trousers are perfection and it's the fabric that makes them so special. Perfect for sleeping or for wearing around the house, these pyjama trousers are finished with a tie waist. If in any doubt over sizing then we recommend that you round up and drawstring them in to fit. Because they are for lounging and wearing to bed we think they're more comfortable when worn loosely, so if you're a 10-12 buy the medium (12) and so on. They look great teamed with the matching robe too. All that's left to do is to pull them on and cosy up - soft, warm, brushed cotton. There's no better way to relax in luxury. Also available in matching nightshirt, robe and as a pyjama set. Wash with like colours at up to 40 degrees. 100% Brushed cotton flannel Organic Grey Cotton Women's Ash Herringbone Brushed Trousers XS British Boxers