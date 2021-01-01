Full/Queen Organic Cotton Solid Bed Blanket White - Tommy Bahama

A new blanket introduction from Tommy Bahama made with 100percent organic cotton. This blanket features an intricate dobby weave stripped texture for additional dimension. Medium weight at 350 gsm, this blanket can be used year round. Constructed to ensure durability and provide an extra cozy feel. It is prewashed for added softness, available in twin, full/queen and king sizes. Perfect for your bedroom as a layering piece or to snuggle up with on the sofa. Machine washable for easy care. Color: White. Pattern: Solid.