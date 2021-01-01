From scotch & soda
Scotch & Soda Organic Cotton Pique Polo with Contrast Tipping
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent organic content. Scotch Soda tends to run small. The brand suggests ordering one size up from your normal size. Get your day squared away wearing the stylish Scotch Soda Organic Cotton Pique Polo with Contrast Tipping. Sleek, organic cotton pique polo in an easy pull-over design. Self pointing collar. Short sleeves. 100% organic cotton. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Solid color hue makes for easy pairing with your favorite khaki pant or slacks. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.