Designer hoodie made of GOTS certified organic cotton in the colour lemon with logo print in grey on the front, hood and back. Very comfortable cut, unisex. Soft, cuddly quality. Absolutely feel-good. An unobtrusive signature piece that impresses with a sporty hood, kangaroo pockets and elasticated cuffs. Details: - Cord on hood - Elastic cuffs - Kangaroo bags - Logo Print - 85 % organic cotton, 15 % recycled polyester Wash and iron inside out. We only use certified organic cotton and recycled polyester. This hoodie is made under fair conditions and certified by the FairWear Foundation. 100% vegan, and certified by PETA. Printing is tested for harmful substances according to Öko-Tex 100, class 1. 100% plastic-free packaging. We ship exclusively wrapped in tissue paper and in compostable cardboard. Organic Grey Cotton Hoodie, Unisex, Lemon, Logo Print Large REER3