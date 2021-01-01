From himalayan chef
Himalayan Chef Organic Chipotle With Himalayan Pink Salt-Glass Grinder-3.53 oz
AUTHENTIC CHIPOTLE PEPPER: Himalayan chef chipotle salt is an authentic product sourced from the foothills of Himalayan Mountain. Rich with a smoky spicy aroma and add amazing flavors HIMALAYAN MEAT and VEGETABLE SEASONING: Chipotle pepper with Himalayan Salt enhances the flavor of meat and vegetables. Himalayan pink salt is rich in eighty-four essential minerals that are perfect for your loved ones GLASS GRINDER: Himalayan seasoning comes in an elegant-looking glass grinder which is perfect for both kitchen and table use. It contains 3.53 oz Himalayan spices PREMIUM QUALITY: Himalayan Chef all products are high-quality ingredients so enjoy Himalayan organic spices with your family PERFECT CHOICE: Organic Chipotle Salt is the perfect key ingredient of many dishes. Make your home-cooked dishes more delicious for your loved ones Himalayan Seasoning is the best choice for every professional chef and you for trying amazing recipes in your kitchen & table Himalayan Chef seasoning blends consist of the most exclusive spice varieties that are mined from the Himalayan Mountains. These are a great substitute for sea salt. Himalayan Chef Pink Salt grinders are available in many flavors like chipolata pepper with Himalayan Pink Salt, Rainbow peppercorn with Himalayan Pink Salt, roasted onion, crushed red pepper with Himalayan Pink Salt, roasted garlic with Himalayan Pink Salt.