Black Organic Ceramides Enriched Desert Serum Antonin.B

Antonin.B has pulled together, from the botanical realm, over a dozen of plant based oils and extracts. The Ceramides Enriched Desert Serum is a featherweight cocktail of premium organic botanicals. It is formulated to deeply penetrate your hair and makes it stronger, softer and healthier without weighing it down. It nourishes and rejuvenates dry and color treated hair by replenishing its natural lipids. By smoothing the cuticles on your hair shaft, it combats frizz and porosity which helps maintain moisture in your hair. The Ceramides Enriched Desert Serum is particularly suitable for dry, color treated or chemically processed hair. It is also ideal for blow dries and heat styling. It only takes 3 drops of this serum to bring vibrancy back to your hair. The Ceramides Enriched Desert Serum is a lightweight yet powerful combination of exclusive botanicals and green innovation. It is particularly suitable for dry, color treated or chemically processed hair. Certified Organic 100% Natural Vegan Cruelty Free No Silicones No GMO No Synthetics No Parabens Every day leave-in Depending on the length, thickness and texture of your hair, you will need an average of 2 to 4 drops per use. Warm the drops between your hands and apply to your hair, insisting on your ends. If you have very fine or thinning hair, avoid your roots. Deep treatment Distribute about a dropper full of Desert Serum throughout your hair (preferably slightly damp hair). Leave to deep condition overnight or under a heating cap. Then shampoo as usual. Blow drying tip Distribute 2 to 3 drops of the Desert Serum on damp hair. Proceed to blow drying. Use hair straightener if desired. Then apply 1 to 2 extra drops to entire head for more shine and a longer lasting blow dry. Scent: The Serum bears our signature scent. It is constructed on a sensual and vaguely powdery base of organic ylang-ylang flower distillate. Rising from the base, comes a crispy fresh heart of lemon and lime peel surrounded with the spicy and rounded notes of palmarosa and Bourbon geranium. It is our modern interpretation of the green experience: sensual, fresh and light. And it is suitable for both women and men. INGREDIENTS Organic desert date oil, organic Abyssinian oil, organic Brazil nut oil, organic safflower oil, organic hazelnut oil, organic kukui nut oil, organic jojoba oil, organic borage seed oil, organic coconut oil, organic broccoli seed oil, organic ylang-ylang essential oil, vegetable ceramides, fractionated coconut oil, coconut esters, coconut alkanes, vitamin E, organic lemon essential oil, organic lime essential oil, organic palmarosa essential oil, organic Bourbon geranium essential oil. *ingredients from organic farming °components naturally present in essential oils 100 % of the total ingredients are from natural origin 79.40 % of the total ingredients are from organic farming Natural and Organic Cosmetic certified by Ecocert Greenlife Black Organic Ceramides Enriched Desert Serum Antonin.B