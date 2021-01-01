From oxbow
Oxbow Organic Bounty Adult Guinea Pig Food, 3-lb bag
Feed your Guinea Pig a diet made from the same wholesome, organic ingredients he'd find in his natural habitat with Oxbow Organic Adult Guinea Pig Food. Unlike other animals, Guinea Pigs do not produce Vitamin C themselves and need it supplied through their diet. They also need hay to aid in digestion and keep their teeth trim. Oxbow Organic Adult Guinea Pig Food is fortified with stabilized Vitamin C and contains a wholesome combination of organic ingredients including high-fiber grass hay and other nutrients he'd find in nature.