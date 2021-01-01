Ruggedly rustic with plenty of contemporary charm, this table lamp combines clean-lined design and contemporary forms with a deep wood grain finish, adding a touch of organic style to your natural modern home. Perfect for coastal or modern farmhouse design, the faux wood grain finish looks like deep, rich planks of real hardwood. Topped with a large cream rectangular fabric shade, this tall 31-inch table lamp adds an air of sophistication to your lodge style living room. North Star Designs Orford 30.5-in Wood Grain 3-Way Table Lamp with Fabric Shade | NSD10493