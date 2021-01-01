Serve up your favorite spirits with industrial flair on the LumiSource Oregon Bar Cart. The open shelving allows for complete flexibility of storage and serving options. A guard rail keeps your top shelf liquor bottles in check. In addition to its spacious levels, the Oregon Bar Cart features hanging stemware rails and convenient wheels allow for easy mobility to serve your guests anywhere. Available in a variety of finishes, choose the one that fits your area the best. LumiSource Oregon Industrial Bar Cart in Antique Metal and Espresso Wood-Pressed Grain Bamboo by LumiSource in Brown | BTC-OR AN+E