Order Of The Eastern Star OES Style Fit For Perfection Diva T-Shirt

Members of the Order of the Eastern Star-men must be Master Masons & women must have specific relationships with Masons. The emblem of the Order is a five-pointed star with the white ray of the star pointing downwards towards the manger. Fit to perfection. If you are a Worthy Matron/ Patron, Associate Matron/ Patron, Secretary, Treasure, Conductress, Chaplain or Marshal this OES Freemason is perfect for you. The meaning of the letters FATAL in the emblem is only revealed to members of the order. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem