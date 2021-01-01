Ord - Straight Crest - 33 X 32 - Also in: 31 X 32, 30 X 32, 38 X 32, 35 X 30, 36 X 30, 40 X 30, 35 X 32, 36 X 32, 38 X 30

Architecturally minded yet understated - just like its namesake, Chicago - with a classic straight fit and a hint of stretch. Cut roomier through the legs and calves in a high retention fabric that never loses its shape, these essential jeans are easy to wear and always looks fresh. Crest is a raw denim with no processing. Our jeans have been treated with Swiss engineered HeiQ V-Block technology. Antimicrobial properties are built in to protect the jeans against contamination from microbes. Product does not protect users or others against pathogens. HOW IT FEELS: Classic is a mid-weight, strong hold denim that combines innovative fibers and cotton to create ultimate low-impact jean that looks vintage but feels modern. It has a supple and slightly firm feel still being breathable and slightly stretchy.