Orchids Floral Arrangements and Centerpieces in Pot
Features:Orchids Floral Arrangement in Pot - handmade artificial orchids arrangementFlower: OrchidsMaterial: PEVA real touch material (can be washed with water), plastic, mud mortar, velvet moss, othersProduct may ship compressed - Primping of branches or leaves may be required to match the image shownArrangement Type: Floral Arrangements and CenterpiecesFlower Species: OrchidFlower Material: PlasticFlower Color: White/GreenContainer Included: YesContainer Color: BrownContainer Type: PotContainer Material: Bendable Stems: YesOutdoor Use: YesWeather Resistant: YesFade Resistant: YesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: ChinaSpefications:ADA Compliant: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: Low Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 35.4" H x 22.8" W x 11" D): 35.4Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 37.4" H x 24.8" W x 15" D): 37.4Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 35.4" H x 22.8" W x 11" D): 22.8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 37.4" H x 24.8" W x 15" D): 24.8Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 35.4" H x 22.8" W x 11" D): 11Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 37.4" H x 24.8" W x 15" D): 15Base Depth - Front to Back (Size: 35.4" H x 22.8" W x 11" D): 15Base Depth - Front to Back (Size: 37.4" H x 24.8" W x 15" D): 11Base Width - Side to Side (Size: 35.4" H x 22.8" W x 11" D): 3.1Base Width - Side to Side (Size: 37.4" H x 24.8" W x 15" D): 7.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 35.4" H x 22.8" W x 11" D): 5.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 37.4" H x 24.8" W x 15" D): 7.5Largest Dimension (Size: 35.4" H x 22.8" W x 11" D): 35.4Largest Dimension (Size: 37.4" H x 24.8" W x 15" D): 37.4Assembly:Warranty: Size: 35.4" H x 22.8" W x 11" D