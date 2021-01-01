fleur du mal Orchid Lace Cupped Bra in Green. - size 36B (also in 32B, 32D, 34B, 34C, 36D) fleur du mal Orchid Lace Cupped Bra in Green. - size 36B (also in 32B, 32D, 34B, 34C, 36D) Self: 80% polyamide 20% elastaneContrast Fabric: 92% silk 8% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Padded underwire cups. Adjustable hook and eye closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Lace overlay. Item not sold as a set. FLER-WI276. BR0297. Fleur du Mal inspires dressing up and undressing. Founded in 2012 under the direction of Jennifer Zuccarini, Fleur du Mal is a luxury ready-to-wear, lingerie and swim brand based in New York. The Fleur du Mal woman is chic, playful and a little mischievous - a duality that draws from the infamous collection of poems by Charles Baudelaire, ?Les Fleurs du Mal.?