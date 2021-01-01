Orchard Accent Table Lamp by Visual Comfort - Color: Cream - Finish: Natural - (KS 3105ALB-L)

Ripened to perfection, the Orchard Accent Table Lamp by Visual Comfort effortlessly infuses sweet personality into a home interior. Featuring an apple shaped base complete with a leaf accent and topped with a linen drum shade, this lamp is as decorative as it is functional. The Orchard lamp will instantly take center stage whether it's purpose is to provide task lighting besides a sofa, ambient illumination in the center of a console table or to add character to a contemporary space. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Round. Color: Cream. Finish: Alabaster