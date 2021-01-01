Orbit Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Antique - (209335-1007)

The Orbit Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge is the perfect harmony of glass and metal. Its orbit design features a metal disc with a glass shade. When in use it illuminates an indirect halo glow in its contemporary setting. It is a direct wire wall sconce and can be ceiling mounted as a flush mount. Dimmable with an ELV dimmer (not included). Place this LED wall sconce in any contemporary setting to enhance style. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting