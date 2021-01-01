Zeev Lighting Orbit LED Linear Multi-Light Pendant Light - Color: Gold

Bringing casual sophistication to modern homes, the Orbit LED Linear Multi-Light Pendant from Zeev Lighting evokes a sense of clean and tasteful minimalism as a trio of donut-shaped fixtures hang elegantly from a smooth metal frame. Set apart in equal halves, each pendant features a soothing metal topside and a warm, integrated LED array on the bottom. Spreading a warm and tasteful glow, this set of pendants ensures an even layer of light graces your family home. Shape: Linear. Color: Gold. Finish: Chrome