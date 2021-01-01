nuLOOM Oralia Braided Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, 5' x 8' Oval, Grey

100% Polypropylene, made in China Crafted of durable synthetic fibers, this versatile rug elevates decks, patios and porches while seamlessly matching outdoor furniture of any style Sleek and functional pile height allows for convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways This rug is both water and fade resistant, however keeping the rug in the shade will prolong its lifespan and reduce fading over time Easy to clean, we recommend simply hosing off dirt or debris and spot treating any mild stains with carpet cleaner