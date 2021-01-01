Oracle LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Oxygen Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Satin Nickel - (3-620-24)

The Oracle LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Oxygen Lighting elevates the dÃ©cor of the home with a familiar, yet endlessly appealing form. Smooth metal and soft light contrast beautifully. Mounting directly to the ceiling, the rounded metal frame drops three thin rods that lead to a matching rounded frame, creating a visually stylish sense of symmetry. The integrated LED within the shade fills the piece with life and light as an even layer spreads throughout the home. Oxygen Lighting produces clean and modern wall sconces, pendant lights and vanity lights defined by quality and efficiently simple design aesthetics. Shape: Round. Color: Metallics. Finish: Satin Nickel