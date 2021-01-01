From beauty ora
ORA Beauty Purple/Black Microneedle Face Roller System - 1ct
Extremely fine needles gently penetrate the skin just enough to stimulate collagen and elastin production, which helps to result in smoother, firmer, healthier, and younger-looking skin and reduce the signs of aging. Helps reduce the appearance of scars from injury or acne, fine lines, wrinkles, and stretch marks. Helps smooth uneven skin texture and color, and heavy pitted skin. When used on the scalp, the roller helps stimulate and maintain hair within thinning and balding hair areas. The micro-channels opened in the skin due to the needle action help to increase absorption and penetration of skincare products within the skin by as much as 20 times compared to applying skincare products by hand. Can be used for numerous treatments on the face and body. Microneedle therapy has been used for decades by dermatologists, estheticians, and Hollywood celebrities. Manufactured with Disc Needle Technology that produces the highest durability needles that remain effective over multiple treatments. Treatment is pain-free with no side-effects. Clinical studies have shown microneedle therapy to be as effective as cosmetic treatments such as laser resurfacing, dermabrasion, chemical peel, IPL, Fraxel, and CO2 laser. Microneedle Rollers are substantially cheaper compared to expensive spa cosmetic treatments. Features an elegant, ergonomic, and compact design in multiple colors to enhance ease of use. Roller head has 540 needles with 0.25 millimeters depth. Roller comes with a protective, storage case that is compact and portable and can fit inside a bag.