Samsonite Opto PC 2.0 29 Inch Hardside Lightweight Luggage, One Size , Black

Luggage Types: CheckedFeatures: LightweightClosure Type: ZipperExpandability: 1 1/2 InchLuggage Side: HardsideLuggage Wheel Type: Spinner WheelsManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearUpright Luggage Specifications: Wheeled, Tie-Down Clothes Strap, Telescopic HandleLuggage Weight(s): 29 In Upright - 12.2 PoundsBase Material: 100% PolycarbonateLining Material: PolyesterOverall Dimensions: 28 Height/Inches, 18.5 Width/Inches, 12 Depth/InchesCase Dimensions: 20 Width/Inches, 29 Height/Inches, 13.5 Depth/InchesCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported