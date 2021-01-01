From dr. brown's
Dr. Brown's Options+ Narrow Glass Baby Bottle Starter Gift Set
Advertisement
Best-selling Dr. Brown's options+ bottles feature an enhanced internal vent system that's clinically proven to reduce the symptoms of colic When baby's feeding improves, level up to the included level 2 and level 3 Nipples for faster flow Bottles are made of pharmaceutical-grade borosilicate glass that is heat and thermal shock-resistant, withstanding gradual temperature changes Give the glass added protection with two silicone sleeves, sized for both the 4 oz/120 ml and 8 oz/250 ml bottles Happy feeding becomes happy soothing with the Dr. Brown's HappyPaci, the pacifier shaped like Dr. Brown's Bottle nipple for improved acceptance