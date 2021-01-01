From modway
Modway Opportunity Channel Tufted Curved Back Upholstered Performance Velvet Sofa in Pink
TUFTED SOFA - Introduce a new focal point to a living space with the vintage glamour of this velvet sofa. Opportunity embodies retro elegance with vertical channel tufting and a sweeping curved lines VELVET UPHOLSTERY - Covered in stain-resistant performance velvet, this upholstered sofa offers superior comfort and luxurious support with an individually wrapped coil system and dense foam padding RETRO MODERN SOFA - Beckon guests to sit back and relax with Opportunity. Designed with style and function in mind, this couch is a sight to behold in the living room, bedroom, office, or lounge area STURDY CONSTRUCTION - Embodying mid-century sophistication with beautiful detail and retro charm, this velvet sofa's palatial accents and premium comfort rest on four splayed gold stainless steel legs LIVING ROOM SOFA - This upholstered sofa suits homes and apartments complementing mid-century, modern, glam deco, and contemporary décors. Dimensions: 29.5"L x 88.5"W x 32"H; Weight Limit: 900 lbs