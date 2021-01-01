From ala a
Ala a Openwork Knit Cropped Cardigan
Advertisement
This contemporary openwork cardigan has a cropped cut and tassel trim creating a tapered piece that's the perfect finishing touch. Collarless Long tapered sleeves Open front Tassel trim Openwork weave finish Viscose/polyester/polyamide/elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND A trained sculptor, Tunisian designer Azzedine Ala a presented his first collection in 1981 after years of creating for others. Revered for his impeccable craftsmanship and signature fit-and-flare dresses, Ala as goal was to make women feel their best. His precision is exemplified by his timeless ready-to-wear and laser-cut accessories. Designer Rtw - Adv Couture-alaia > Ala a > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ala a. Color: Noir. Size: 8.