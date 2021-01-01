From scrapberry's
OpenEar Wireless Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones Perfect for Sport Fitness Grey
Advertisement
BONE CONDUCTION TECHNOLOGY - Bone conduction technology and Open-ear design delivers music through your cheekbones, ensuring your ears remain completely open to ambient sounds, help you stay alert to your surroundings, avoid danger and meanwhile enjoy music. BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - wireless headphones with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and convenient multipoint pairing compatible with your iOS and Android Bluetooth-ready smartphones, tablets, Macbook, PC computers and laptops. 35 FT wireless connection distance to ensure high fidelity stereo sound quality and stable performance. COMFORTABLE WEARING - Ergonomic and anti-drop design, titanium wraparound headband is lightweight and flexible, great for durability and portability. Combined with a long battery life, this compact fit allows you to enjoy continuous music and calls for six hours at a time. ULTIMATE DURABILITY - IP65 certified sport headphones repel sweat, dust and moisture throughout your