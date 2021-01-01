From modern forms
Open Bar LED Vanity Light by Modern Forms - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (WS-52127-30-BK)
The Open Bar LED Vanity Light from Modern Forms produces bright and even illumination through a simple yet eye-catching silhouette. The design's geometric construction makes it a standout in a contemporary bathroom. To also serve the versatility needs of a contemporary space, the vanity light mounts to the wall vertically and horizontally. The slim aluminum structure adds to its versatile placement, appearing like a brief line before the eyes. An LED module and a frosted acrylic diffuser hide inside the open aluminum structure. When turned on, LED light exits through the geometric opening, creating an even spread of clean illumination. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Shape: Linear. Color: Black. Finish: Black