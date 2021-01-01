From rizzy home
Rizzy Home OP8231 grey 10' Round Hand-Tufted Area Rug
Inspired by tile patterns that have graced palaces around the globe for centuries, the Opus Collection by Rizzy Home brings a fresh look of sophistication to any home. Hand-tufted by skilled artisans using a mix of blended wools the alluring symmetrical design of these rugs with their custom colors will become the focal point of any room by adding subtle textures and patterns to your space. While being soft and sumptuous underfoot, these beautiful rugs will remain true to their color and look year after year. Rizzy Home is a leading manufacturer and importer of luxurious hand and machine made rugs. Our designers work to ensure that they are constantly refining their designs and color palettes to set the trends in design and fashion ahead of the rest of the industry. Committed to excellence, the Rizzy Home team brings together talent, knowledge and passion to create an unparalleled reputation within the home furnishing industry.