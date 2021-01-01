Gatti Nolli Couture - OP-5179 Off Shoulder Floral Applique A-Line Gown

Orchestrate a spectacular evening of dazzling sophistication in this luxurious dress by Gatti Nolli Couture OP-5179. This long dress features a notched off-shoulder neckline with folded sleeve. The bodice is designed with beautiful floral embroidery. The satin skirt is tailored in a full length A-line silhouette with defined box pleats. Exhibit exceptional style in this superb evening gown by Gatti Nolli Couture. Model is wearing Royal Blue color. Style: gano_OP-5179 Details: Folded off shoulder sleeves Embroidery floral appliques Beaded Princess seams Box pleated skirt Back zipper closure Length: Long Neckline: Off Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.