From nature home decor
Onyx Kitchen Canister
The combination of art and decor accessories results in the Nature Home Decor Onyx Decorative Canister. A striking design, the decorative canister will add a hint of exclusivity to the interiors of any living space. Designed with global inspired accents, the decorative canister is sure to garner admiration from your family and friends. Carved entirely out of marble, the decorative canister is the epitome of artistic accessories. The top and base are made out of a sturdy marble case with a lidded top, which ensures the lasting durability of the decorative canister in your home. Carved with an abstract design, the decorative canister will highlight any room with its unique design. A hand crafted and hand polished design, the decorative canister is etched with an element of glamour. Enhanced with a burl pattern, the decorative canister is glazed with a vivid brown finish, accentuating its elegance. The decorative canister is crafted to perfection and is available in multiple sizes. A radiant and refined accessory, the decorative canister is a symbol of artistry and art. An artisan's masterpiece, the decorative canister is part of the Onyx collection. Experience ornate craftsmanship in the comfort of your home with the Nature Home Decor Onyx Decorative Canister. Size: Small