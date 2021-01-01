From george oliver
Onna 70.8" Velvet Square Arm Sofa
Advertisement
Who said sleeper sofas can’t be stylish? This 3-seater sofa exudes class with a rich sapphire blue velvet upholstery that is buttery soft to the touch, leaving you and guests wanting to linger longer. The overstuffed high density foam filled cushions add to the decadent comfort, perfect for sitting and chatting with friends or pulling down the sofa back for sleeping. Tasteful accents run abound in this sofa with eye-catching vertical fabric indentations and fabric piping along the streamlined outer seams. Manufactured with a solid wood frame and supported by 6 tapered wooden legs, this sofa is outfitted with a quality anti-wobble support system with a weight capacity of 330 pounds. Fabric: Blue