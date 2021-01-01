From arturo alvarez
Onn Table Lamp by Arturo Alvarez - Color: White - Finish: Brown - (ON02-T)
Subtle, naturally shaped, and inspired by the undersea environment, the Onn Table Lamp by notable designer Arturo Alvarez brings a gentle organic presence to interior locations. Designed and crafted in Spain, it starts with a steel tripod that suspends a pleated ovoid dome shade around the lamping, offering a mix of organic form fashioned from contemporary materials. This design choice further aids the fixtures resemblance to a range of underwater life, while contrasting shadowy accents with the warm glow passing through translucent sides. Arturo Alvarez founded his namesake company in 1994 with a focus on decorative lamps with distinctive personality. Each piece is handmade in Spain with the goal of not only being functional for the home or office but also evoking emotion in the viewer. Alvarez's unique product line includes pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces, each with a different texture and shape and stamped to ensure authenticity. Color: White. Finish: Taupe