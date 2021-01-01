Only A Football Mom Can Get Away Football Lover Premium T-Shirt

Only A Football Mom Can Get Away design will give joy to all the football team moms. Ideal for your mother that gives you football advice and football gear for your tournament. Dominate the opening of football season by bringing this print while holding the game banner. The perfect present to your sister who is a mom of two, but one of the football lovers for the mother's day celebration. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.