From brayden studio
O'Neill Accent Chair
Advertisement
Assembled, Lounge Arm Chair (Mid Back) Swivel Seat Padded SEAT & BACK: Velvet Fabric Tight Back & Seat Cushion Fully Padded Chair CONSTRUCTION] Webbed Seat, Inner Frame: Wood (Pine+Ply), Foam Barrel Backrest Sloped Armrest (Padded) Round Padded Base. Its welcoming silhouette that wraps around your body to create a hug-like feel, this O'Neill chair will bring in much-needed comfort and style into your home. Its neutral color makes it easy to transition into any room. Featuring a 360-Degree swivel base that adds convenience. The foam seat will make you think you're on cloud 9. With a 22-inch seat depth, it's easy to curl up with your favorite book, sit back and relax.Specifications: Finish: Pebble-Gray LinenSize: 27" x 29" x 30"HStyle: ContemporaryMaterials: Fabric, Frame: Wood (Pine+Ply), FoamCase: 1Pc/1Ctn/18.26' Fabric: Beige Linen