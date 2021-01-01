Magda Butrym One Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit in Black 72% nylon 28% elastane. Made in Italy. Machine wash. Bodice cut-out. MAGF-WX4. 814521. About the designer: Luxury ready-to-wear brand, Magda Butrym, was founded in 2014 by designer Magdalena Butrym and Aleksandra Halemba. Magda Butrym combines modern design with traditional craftsmanship creating clothes that make women feel effortlessly cool. The brand marries technically sublime feminine knits with hard leather details. The collections features hand plaited leathers, hand-woven textiles, hand-knitted fabrics and embroidered ornaments. The carefully crafted and unique details in each piece reflects the brand’s passion and commitment to design.