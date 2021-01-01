From bokara rug co., inc.
One-of-a-Kind Ziegler Hand-Knotted Dark Gray/Ivory 2' x 5'11" Runner Wool Area Rug
A mix of both traditional and transitional styles can be found in the Ziegler 3000 Collection. Expertly hand woven with hand spun "Gazni" wool. Gazni wool is from sheep that live in the mountainous area of Afghanistan that borders into northern Pakistan. It is a thick yarn with a high content of lanolin resulting in a sturdy yet soft texture.Features:One-of-a-KindHand KnottedRunnerConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: YesPattern: OrientalPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultReversible: NoStain Resistant: NoEco-Friendly: NoRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoLicensed Product: NoCertifications: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoRug Shape: RunnerMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Primary Color: Dark Gray/IvoryHigh-Low: NoStyle: EclecticSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: PakistanCountry of Origin - Additional Details: PakistanBacking Material: NoBacking Material Details: Floor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Professional cleaningDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalSpefications:GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOTS License Number: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoCRI Certified: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoGoodweave Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width: 24Overall Length: 71Overall Product Weight: 65Pile Height: 0.25Rug Size: 2' x 5'11"Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No