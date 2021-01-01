One-of-a-Kind Templeton Hand-Knotted 2'9" x 13'5" Wool/Cotton Green/Beige Area Rug

This collection recreates the classic Persian designs and brings them to the marketplace, coupling stringent quality standards with the use of only the finest materials, ensuring these rugs will stand up to the rigors of modern life. These elegantly hand-woven revival masterpieces, from India, are woven from sumptuous hand-spun, wool, the warp of the weave, or fringe, is all cotton. The antique look and overall feel in these exceptional rugs are created by true master craftsman and leaves you with the question, of whether these remarkable pieces are true recreations, or antique.