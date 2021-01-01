One-of-a-Kind Tailings Turkish Handwoven Flatweave 2'9" x 3'3" Wool Red Indoor Area Rug

Enjoy the uniqueness of this authentic one-of-a-kind handmade rug. Made with 100% wool, it is flat-woven by skillful weavers in Turkey. This rug is in new, first quality condition. It is produced in a similar manner, as the hand-knotted rug but using a different kind of loom. Hand-woven carpet is known for its amazing beauty and lastingness but requires a lot of time and skill. Here the weaver uses the loom to weave the rug fibers into the warp. The flatweave rug is authentic handmade. The weaving technique allows the use of many colors and weave-variations, producing an almost unlimited variety of patterns and colors to pick from. Due to the precise construction techniques, a hand-woven rug will provide you with years of consolation and satisfaction.