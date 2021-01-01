One-of-a-Kind Sifuentes Hand-Knotted Blue/Brown 9'2" x 11'7" Wool Area Rug

Features:Hand KnottedHand-MadeRug Shape: RectangleMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Primary Color: Blue/BrownHigh-Low: NoStyle: EclecticSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: AfghanistanFloor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry clothSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 110Overall Length - End to End: 139Overall Product Weight: 69Pile Height: 0.25Knot Density: Rug Size: 9'2" x 11'7"Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No