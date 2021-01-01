One-of-a-Kind Schoonover Hand-Knotted Blue 5'6" x 7'10" Wool Area Rug

Advertisement
Features:Hand KnottedMaterial: WoolHand-MadeConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: YesPattern: OrientalPurposeful Distressing Type: Worn/FadeHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralReversible: NoEco-Friendly: NoRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoApplication Type: Contract-Grade Professional Office; Professional Office; Hospitality; Restaurant; Interior Design Industry; Institutional; Educational; Dormitory; Rental Residences; Healthcare; Government (GSA); Public Spaces; IndustrialProduct Care -: Remove liquid spills immediately by blotting with a white towel, white cloth or white paper towels, do not rub, blot spillsCertifications: NoRug Shape: RectangleMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Primary Color: BlueHigh-Low: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin: TurkeyBacking Material: YesFloor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: NoProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry clothSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 66Overall Length - End to End: 94Overall Product Weight: 28Pile Height: 0.25Rug Size: 5'6" x 7'10"Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No