One-of-a-Kind Penrith Hand-Knotted 7'10" Round Wool Area Rug in Dark Gray/Purple

Hand-knotted with a blend of New Zealand wool, natural silk, and exotic yarns, this 8x8 circle rug hails from the Modern Classics rug collection by George Oliver, exploring antique and vintage inspirations like that of this distinctive take on French Deco rug styles. Smart hues of lustrous purple and gray-black bring out the silk’s natural luster with a tasteful accent, catching the light with a versatile sense of movement complementing the pattern in a natural fashion with this circle rug’s winding visual gravity. This 7’10 Art Deco circle rug design is further available in additional sizes and alternate colors, both in stock and custom capable upon request. Hand knotted in one of our most reputed long-standing partner looms in India.