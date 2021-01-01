From astoria grand
One-of-a-Kind Panek Hand-Knotted Brown 6'1" x 9'4" Wool Area Rug
Designed with mesmerizing intricacy and gorgeous color palette, this hand-knotted masterpiece demonstrates the beauty and electrifying thrill of Pak Persian art. This meticulously handcrafted Pak-Persian rug is made with pure wool and features breathtaking traditional and transitional designs in the bold lush color pallet. Known for their intricate designs, this rug is a reproduction of Persian rugs, made in Pakistan with unique Mughal designs. Made by master weavers using the same Persian texture, design and dying technique, the manufacturer wanted to produce the most significant manifestation of the Persian art, life, and culture. This rug is most famous for its exceptional quality, incredible designs, patterns and, vibrantly rich color. The Pak-Persian rug is made with Persian weave with high knot counts, which enables the high intricacy and detail found in the patterns are also referred to as "state of art", each color adds a rich beautiful detail in the artwork of this rug. The design, color and beautiful chromatic composition with a vibrant sheen with traditional and transitional designs, exude beauty, elegance, and quality make this rug a masterpiece of its own.