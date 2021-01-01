One-of-a-Kind Nimra Hand-Knotted Bokhara Red 2'7" x 9'6" Runner Wool Area Rug

This area rug is hand-knotted by skillful weavers in Afghanistan with 100% wool material. Hand-knotted rugs are among the cognoscenti & accumulators diaries, as every knot of the rug is honed by a skilled weaver's hands, without any machine's interference. The quality of a hand-knotted rug is determined by the number of knots per square inch. 100% Wool is the primary material used to create this prized possessions that are usually placed in a well-deserving high-price space. Hand-knotted rugs can hold up high traffic for more than 20 years, hence are a popular choice for hallways, living rooms, offices, etc. This fine example of craftsmanship silently tells the tale of a weaver's traditional legacy.