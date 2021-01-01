One-of-a-Kind Nathanson Hand-Knotted Gabbeh Brown 3'3" x 5'1" Wool Area Rug

Enjoy the uniqueness of this authentic one-of-a-kind rug. Made with 100% wool, this genuine area rug is hand knotted by skillful weavers in Persia. This rug is in Very Good condition. Dimensions are 5' 1" X 3' 3" in foot and 155 X 99 in centimeter. The primary color is Brown. Nathanson rugs are hand-made rugs that are made of high-quality natural material, integrating the best skills and classic designs of a seasoned weaver, with the help of a loom. These handmade rugs are often low cost, low-maintenance & easy to clean despite their fine quality. A hand knotted Nathanson area rug is best used in our living rooms & study to give them that much needed color & personality. The most important feature of Nathanson carpets is their property of being environment friendly.