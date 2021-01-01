One-of-a-Kind Manchuria Hand-Knotted Blue/Brown 5'9" x 7'9" Wool Area Rug
Description
This Collection is based on antique Oriental rug designs, but using a contemporary color palette. The main characteristic of these rugs is the noticeable abrash (color change), a new technique of weaving between two color hues, imparts an antique look. Hand woven in China with a very high knot count and using only the finest wools, the result is the character of an heirloom rug with the resilience of a new one. With a very high knot count of approximately 240 knot per square inch, and using only the finest wools from New Zealand & Mongolia, the result is the character of an heirloom rug with the resilience of a new one.Features:One-of-a-KindHandwovenRectangleConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: YesPattern: OrientalPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyReversible: NoStain Resistant: NoEco-Friendly: NoRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoLicensed Product: NoCertifications: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoRug Shape: RectangleMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Primary Color: Blue/BrownHigh-Low: NoStyle: EclecticSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: ChinaBacking Material: NoBacking Material Details: Floor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Professional cleaningDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOTS License Number: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoGoodweave Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 69Overall Length - End to End: 93Overall Product Weight: 75Pile Height: 0.25Knot Density: 240Rug Size: 5'9" x 7'9"Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No