From bokara rug co., inc.
One-of-a-Kind Manchuria Hand-Knotted Green/Red/Cream 8' Round Wool Area Rug
Features:Handwoven100% WoolOne of a kindConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: HandwovenBacking Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonPattern: OrientalStyle: Ornate TraditionalSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use; Non Residential UseCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoRug Shape: RoundMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% WoolPrimary Color: Green/Red/CreamHigh-Low: NoStyle: Ornate TraditionalSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin: ChinaBacking Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonFloor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Professional cleaningSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoSATRA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoGoodweave Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 96Overall Length - End to End: 96Overall Product Weight: 50Pile Height: 2Knot Density: Rug Size: 8'Assembly:Warranty: